Caribbean representation at the 2021 Juno Awards

Canada’s JUNO Awards for music celebrated its 50th anniversary. Winners with roots in the Caribbean were Sammy Jackson, Kaytranada, Okan, and Savannah Ré.

  • Sammy Jackson, Canadian jazz singer who values the upbringing her Jamaican parents provided, won Vocal Jazz Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards with her album With You.
  • Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ Kaytranada (Louis Kevin Celestin) won the Dance Recording of the Year Award for Bubba.
  • Afro-Cuban Canadian jazz group Okan won the World Music Album of the Year for Espiral.
  • Savannah Ré—whose parents hail from Jamaica, and who grew up listening to reggae, dancehall and lovers’ rock—won the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year Award for her song “Solid.” 

For more information, see https://junoawards.ca/awards/winners-nominees/

