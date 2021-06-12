Caribbean representation at the 2021 Juno Awards

Canada’s JUNO Awards for music celebrated its 50th anniversary. Winners with roots in the Caribbean were Sammy Jackson, Kaytranada, Okan, and Savannah Ré.

Sammy Jackson , Canadian jazz singer who values the upbringing her Jamaican parents provided, won Vocal Jazz Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards with her album With You.

, Canadian jazz singer who values the upbringing her Jamaican parents provided, won Vocal Jazz Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards with her album With You. Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ Kaytranada (Louis Kevin Celestin) won the Dance Recording of the Year Award for Bubba.

(Louis Kevin Celestin) won the Dance Recording of the Year Award for Bubba. Afro-Cuban Canadian jazz group Okan won the World Music Album of the Year for Espiral.

won the World Music Album of the Year for Espiral. Savannah Ré—whose parents hail from Jamaica, and who grew up listening to reggae, dancehall and lovers’ rock—won the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year Award for her song “Solid.”

For more information, see https://junoawards.ca/awards/winners-nominees/