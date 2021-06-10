The full title of this article by is “Puerto Rican Day Parade & Tribeca Film Festival Team up for Special Screenings to Celebrate Puerto Rican Films and Stories.” ‘LLERO Editors announced that the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and Tribeca Film Festival are teaming up for a very special film series that will screen on Sunday, June 13.

Last week the two New York based organizations announced that on Sunday, June 13th special screenings are taking place at Soundview Park in the Bronx and Rockaway Beach 30th St Playground in Queens, to coincide with the Puerto Rican Day Parade’s celebration.

“We are thrilled about this collaboration with Tribeca because these are two iconic New York celebrations highlighting Puerto Rican films and stories on a global stage, the Tribeca Film Festival,” said Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board Chair. “The Parade is a platform for amplifying our history, culture and contributions into the broader narrative, and screening these amazing films at Tribeca is a perfect way to do just that.”

With special programming focused on Puerto Rican talent in front of and behind the cameras the Tribeca Film Festival aims to celebrate Puerto Rican stories, art & culture in a way that reflects the Puerto Rican community’s long-standing influence in New York City. So, what will film lovers and fans in attendance get to see? Read on to find out and see.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It: From New York City kid to movie star and to women’s rights activist. The indomitable Rita Moreno has enjoyed a storied life in the spotlight. Here the dynamic icon shares the challenges of being a Latina in Hollywood and the triumphs of her incredible 70-year career. This documentary will have its New York Premiere at the festival. Directed and produced by Mariem Pérez Riera. With George Chakiris, Héctor Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Tom Fontana, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo.

Landfall: This powerful documentary explores life in post Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico. Through shard-like glimpses of everyday life in post-Hurricane María Puerto Rico, Landfall reassembles a ruined world at the brink of transformation. Directed by Cecilia Aldarondo, produced by Ines Hofmann Kanna and Cecilia Aldarondo.

The Takeover: The Takeover will world premiere at this special collaboration. This short documentary looks back to 1970, as a group of young Puerto Rican activists took over a decrepit hospital in New York City. Launching a battle for their lives, their community, and healthcare for all!Directed by Emma Francis-Snyder, written by Francisco Bello, Emma Francis-Snyder. Produced by Tony Gerber, Emma Francis-Snyder. (United States) With Miguel “Mickey” Melendez, Iris Morales, Juan Gonzalez, Denise Oliver-Velez, Carlos “Carlito” Rovira, Cleo Silvers, Felipe Luciano.

Perfume de Gardenias: After the death of her husband, a grieving elderly woman is enlisted by a coterie of gossipy elderly women in her neighborhood. The plan, create custom funerals – offering seniors a chance to plan in advance how they want their funerals to be presented. And how they want their lives to be celebrated!Directed by Macha Colón, written by Gisela Rosario Ramos. Produced by Arleen Cruz-Alicea, Consuelo Castillo, Adriana Ángel, Gisela Rosario Ramos. With Luz María Rondón, Sharon Riley, Katira Álvarez, Carmen Nydia Velázquez, Carmen Milagros Ortiz, Flor Joglar, Abner Rivera.

Cucarachita Martina’s Musical Adventure: Directed, animated and edited by Waldo Cabrera. Written by Raquel Ortiz. Cucarachita Martina’s Musical Adventure is an animated short film, inspired by Pura Belpré’s first picture book, published in 1932, “Pérez and Martina: A Portorican Tale.” One day while Martina is sweeping her patio, she finds a gold coin and buys a songbook, a cancionero. As she sits on her balcony getting ready for the annual singing competition at the fiestas patronales, Martina receives a number of visitors; six in total! Each one wants to sing a duet with Martina in the talent show. Who will she pick?

