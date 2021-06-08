New Books: “All the Water I’ve Seen is Running”

All the Water I’ve Seen is Running (W.W. Norton, 2021) is Elias Rodriques’s debut novel. It will be on the shelves this month and is now available for preordering.

Description: Along the Intracoastal waterways of North Florida, Daniel and Aubrey navigated adolescence with the electric intensity that radiates from young people defined by otherness: Aubrey, a self-identified “Southern cracker” and Daniel, the mixed-race son of Jamaican immigrants. When the news of Aubrey’s death reaches Daniel in New York, years after they’d lost contact, he is left to grapple with the legacy of his precious and imperfect love for her. At ease now in his own queerness, he is nonetheless drawn back to the muggy haze of his Palm Coast upbringing, tinged by racism and poverty, to find out what happened to Aubrey. Along the way, he reconsiders his and his family’s history, both in Jamaica and in this place he once called home.

Buoyed by his teenage track-team buddies—Twig, a long-distance runner; Desmond, a sprinter; Egypt, Des’s girlfriend; and Jess, a chef—Daniel begins a frantic search for meaning in Aubrey’s death, recklessly confronting the drunken country boy he believes may have killed her. Sensitive to the complexities of class, race, and sexuality both in the American South and in Jamaica, All the Water I’ve Seen Is Running is a novel of uncommon tenderness, grief, and joy. All the while, it evokes the beauty and threat of the place Daniel calls home—where the river meets the ocean.

Elias Rodriques was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and split his young years between Jamaica, New York, and North Florida. His essays have been published in venues like The Guardian and The Nation, and his first novel, All the Water I’ve Seen is Running, is due out from Norton in June of 2021. He is also an assistant editor at n+1. He currently lives in Philadelphia and is Assistant Professor of African American Literature at Sarah Lawrence College. [. . .] For more on the author, see https://www.eliasrodriques.com/

For more information, see https://wwnorton.com/books/9780393540796 and https://www.amazon.com/All-Water-Ive-Seen-Running/dp/0393540790