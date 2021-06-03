Naomi Osaka’s Complicated Withdrawal from the French Open

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for gathering these articles (see below) regarding Naomi Osaka’s decision to quit the French Open and the subsequent and ongoing debate. Here are excerpts from an article by Louisa Thomas (The New Yorker).

After Naomi Osaka hit a backhand winner on match point to defeat Patricia Maria Țig in the first round of the French Open, on Sunday, she smiled as she lowered her head, and then tugged her gray visor down. These were familiar gestures; I’ve seen her half-hide her smile countless times. The following day, after she announced that she would be withdrawing from the French Open for the sake of “the tournament, the other players and my wellbeing,” five tumultuous days after announcing that she would not be speaking to the press during the tournament, my mind went to that moment, the last time that I had watched her. Then I thought of the first time I’d watched Osaka pull her visor over her eyes.

It happened in 2018, during the U.S. Open trophy presentation, after a match marred by controversy surrounding a confrontation between Serena Williams and the umpire. The crowd, which had been on Williams’s side, booed as Osaka was named the champion. Osaka cried, and tried to hide her face. She was twenty years old then, already launched into a life that everyone could see and that no one could possibly imagine. Over the next three years, Osaka won three more Grand Slams, and the publicity surrounding her career and her life grew even more intense. Her image was on the cover of Vogue and on billboards towering over Los Angeles and Tokyo. She became an icon, and she did iconic things. She helped design sneakers for Nike, a salad for Sweetgreen. In May, Sportico estimated that she had earned more than fifty million dollars during the previous year, which made her the highest-paid female athlete in history, breaking her own record. A recent Times feature about her ran under the headline “How Naomi Osaka Became Everyone’s Favorite Spokesmodel.”

She was famous only partly because she was so good at tennis. It mattered also that she was young, that she was Japanese and American, Black and Asian. It mattered that she spoke about her values and seemed to live by them. It also mattered that she was very good with the press—eloquent about social issues, smart about the game, disarmingly funny about the rest. Most of these exchanges have come in press conferences. (She occasionally gives other interviews, some of them to a Japanese broadcasting company called Wowow, which sponsors her.) Press conferences, as a rule, are tedious and outdated. Nobody really likes them—not reporters, who would prefer to speak to athletes privately and at length, and not players, who are asked the same questions repeatedly, sometimes by people whose main motivation is to encourage controversy. Press conferences can seem particularly pointless to players who don’t need the press to promote themselves or reach their fans, which they can do more efficiently, and perhaps more effectively, through social media. The press, particularly at the Grand Slams, can include people who are not well versed in tennis; tabloid reporters; and, not infrequently, people who ask ham-handed and offensive questions, particularly of Black women. Just the other day, a reporter who wanted to get a quote from the seventeen-year-old star Coco Gauff about the possibility of playing Serena Williams began by saying, “You are often compared to the Williams sisters. Maybe it’s because you’re Black. But I guess it’s because you’re talented and maybe American, too.”

Press conferences also typically offer reporters their only chance to ask players questions on any subject, including difficult ones. Without press conferences, it seems quite possible that Alexander Zverev would not have been asked about the allegations of domestic violence against him. Without press conferences, reporters might get to talk to players only under terms established by the brands that sponsor them, or in exchanges that are heavily mediated by layers of managers and agents. And, for all of their obvious problems and weaknesses, press conferences do sometimes yield original insights into both the technical aspects of matches and the people who play them. That often seemed particularly true when Osaka walked into the room—until she declared that she would stay out.

When Osaka first announced that she would not speak to the press during the French Open, she explained that her experience with press conferences had led her to the conclusion that many people have no regard for the mental health of athletes, and that this needed to change. “If the organizations think that they can just keep saying ‘do press or you’re gonna be fined,’ and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh,” she wrote. She also spoke of wanting to avoid having “doubt” seeded in her mind—“I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me,” she wrote—leading some to wonder whether she was trying to insulate herself from negativity in order to maintain her focus. A bad loss at the Miami Open had snapped a long winning streak, and Osaka had then been upset in both Madrid and Rome; on Reddit, her older sister, Mari, in a post she later deleted, suggested that Osaka simply didn’t want to be distracted or have her self-confidence damaged. Osaka’s statement was fairly general, and people interpreted it according to their own assumptions about what was really going on. To some, Osaka was speaking her truth about an oppressive system. To others, she was refusing to accept the responsibilities that come with a lucrative career. Her fellow-players, almost to a person, took a more nuanced view: when asked about her stance, they said that they respected Osaka but understood the need for exposure, and that talking to the press was part of their job.

It is not, in fact, unusual for players to skip press conferences—particularly players who can afford to pay the resulting fines. What was unusual was the decision to opt out of them entirely, ahead of time, and to publicly question the rules and practices surrounding them. Osaka also sent a private e-mail to French Open officials apologizing for any affront and saying that she would like to “work with the Tour” to set up a new system once the tournament was done. But the officials at all four Grand Slams treated both this e-mail and her initial statement as existential threats. After trying and failing to engage with Osaka, they said, they issued a joint statement to publicly warn her that the penalties would escalate if she maintained her stance and that she could be expelled from the tournament. Within a day, she had pulled out. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” Osaka wrote, announcing her withdrawal. She went on to say that she has suffered from bouts of depression ever since the 2018 U.S. Open, and that she struggles with anxiety when she talks to the media.

Shortly after her announcement, the president of the French tennis federation, Gilles Moretton, read a statement wishing Osaka a speedy “recovery.” Without any apparent awareness of the irony, he did not take questions from the press. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.newyorker.com/sports/sporting-scene/naomi-osaka-takes-a-complicated-stand



Leave Naomi Osaka Alone

The tennis superstar deserves to be taken seriously when she says she needs to avoid post-match press conferences for her mental health.

Tyler R. Tynes, GQ, June 1, 2021

https://www.gq.com/story/naomi-osaka-french-open-departure



Naomi Osaka Is Part of a Larger War Within Sports

The tennis star’s fight with the French Open is a disagreement over who should make the rules—and how much power athletes have to protect themselves.

Jemele Hill, The Atlantic, June 2, 2021

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/06/naomi-osaka-french-open-press-conferences-mental-health/619066



Serena Williams, Steph Curry Among Athletes Who Lend Support After Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open

Jay Connor, The Root, June 1, 2021

https://www.theroot.com/serena-williams-steph-curry-among-athletes-who-lend-su-1847007371



‘Courageous’: Japanese athletes and sponsors voice support for Naomi Osaka

Messages flood in after tennis player withdraws from French Open saying press conferences worsen her anxiety and depression.

Justin McCurry and Mike Hytner, The Guardian (UK), June 2, 2021

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jun/02/courageous-japanese-athletes-and-sponsors-voice-support-for-naomi-osaka



Here’s the Kind of Questions Naomi Osaka Was Asked Before She Quit French Open

Hanako Montgomery, Vice, June 2, 2021

https://www.vice.com/en/article/7kvxkg/naomi-osaka-depression-french-open

[Photo above from The Atlantic: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/06/naomi-osaka-french-open-press-conferences-mental-health/619066.]