New Issue: JWIL (29:1)

JWIL’s volume 29, number 1, edited by Marta Fernández Campa and JWIL editor-in-charge, Evelyn O’Callaghan, is now available.

This special issue on Caribbean archives features artwork by Roshini Kempadoo, Nadia Huggins and Pilar Caballero and includes essays by Maria del Pilar Kaladeen, Rachel Douglas, Stanley H. Griffin, Jocelyn Fenton Stitt, Jennifer F. McDerra, Bénédicte Ledent, Lorraine Nero, Marta Fernández Campa and Sue Thomas, as well as an interview by Jarula M. I. Wegner and Amanda T. McIntyre with Al Ramsawack. Book reviews of Patricia Powell’s Me Dying Trial by Keja Valens and of Lissa Paul’s Eliza Fenwick: Early Modern Feminist by Denise deCaires Narain complete the issue.

The issue presents critical discussions of a wide variety of archives, from the literary papers of C.L.R. James, Caryl Phillips, Earl Lovelace, Karen Lord, M. NourbeSe Philip and Sharon Millar, to archives of indentureship and cultural memory in the literature of Indo-Caribbean writers and the archival role of folklore recorded in the scholarship and writing of Al Ramsawack. It also presents novel research that uncovers the role of Gladys Lindo in shaping the famous program “Caribbean Voices”, and essays with a focus on the descendant community life writing of Erna Brodber and Lorna Goodison, archives of the tropicalized picturesque in the 1790s, and an examination of the role of notebooks and (re)writing in Haitian literature and film dealing with the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

For more information, see https://www.jwilonline.org/