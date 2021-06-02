Jamaican galleries partner to participate in Artsy’s ‘Atlantic World Art Fair’

The Jamaica Gleaner reminds us that three Jamaican galleries will showcase a selection of work from 25 Jamaican and Caribbean artists to a global audience with their participation in the inaugural online Atlantic World Art Fair, on the world’s leading commercial art platform, Artsy, from June 1-21, 2021.

Suzie Wong Presents, Olympia Gallery and Frame Centre Gallery join six regional galleries and curatorial agencies from Bermuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Suriname, Curaçao, and Haiti in this venture.

“It’s hugely important for our local and regional artists to be taken to a global audience, not only for the artists, but for the continued scholarship and knowledge production in our contemporary art ecosystem and our art history,” said Susanne Fredricks of Suzie Wong Presents.

TOP TIER WORK

Atlantic World Art Fair will show over 250 top-tier works from Aruba, Azores, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, St Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands, and their diaspora.

Lisa Howie, founder of Atlantic World Art Fair, said: “The fair intends to generate awareness of the contemporary artists in the mid-Atlantic region, stimulate capital, and galvanise the collective efforts of the exhibitors.”

“Through this partnership, we’re able to elevate the conversation around these artists and the art market in this region, as well as offer the opportunity to engage with our global audience of over two million collectors and art lovers,” said Dustyn Kim, chief revenue officer at Artsy. Atlantic World Art Fair will also present an online programme including studio visits, critical conversations, and panel discussions, along with artist biographies, editorial commentary, to develop cultural understanding and appreciation of the region.

