[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Here is information about a retrospective exhibition, curated by students of the ARTH 300 course, “Art and Issues: Alberto Rey,” offered at SUNY-Geneseo by Lynette M Bosch-Burroughs, Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Art History, co-editor of Life Streams: The Cuban and American Art of Alberto Rey (SUNY Press, 2014)

Organizer: Lynette M.F. Bosch, Ph.D., SUNY Distinguished Professor, Chair, Department of Art History/Museum Studies, SUNY, Geneseo.

Student Curators: Azulmar Escalera, Mareasa Giudici, Sarah Guadagna, Christine Grace, Wren Guzman, Kyra Krasowski, Laura Lee, Rachel Mihlstin, Jessica Pisano, Mercedes Simpson, Genevieve Tripoli, Adam Winun, and Theo Wright.

Description: The exhibition Sustaining Home: The Art of Alberto Rey presents a collaborative, online exhibition, hosted by the Art Museum of the Americas, under the leadership of its Officer in Charge, Adriana Ospina, for which a group of students at the State University of New York at Geneseo became curators and wrote essays focused on the life and work of Alberto Rey.

Sustaining Home was organized by Lynette M.F. Bosch, who led the students in a seminar, which studied Rey’s paintings and environmental projects. The students involved in the class were able to interview Rey over the course of two meetings of the seminar about his environmental work and his artistic development. In fourteen essays, the teacher and students, who became the curators of Sustaining Home, explored theirs and Rey’s engagement with his identity as a Cuban-American; his establishment of a home for his family in Western New York State; and his developing involvement with environmental sustainability, as expressed in his work and his active involvement with community projects. In these projects, Rey works predominantly with groups engaged in the restoration and preservation of waterways. Inspired by Rey’s art and by his activities as an environmentalist, the students in the seminar selected the paintings included in this exhibition and wrote interpretive essays, wherein each student conveyed their understanding of the significance of Rey’s work from their personal perspective. Each essay presents an approach, an argument and a connection to the themes that emerge in Rey’s work, which take Rey from his first Cuban home to his current life in Western New York State, where he is a SUNY Distinguished Professor of Art, at the State University of New York at Fredonia, where he lives with his family.

For more information, see http://www.museum.oas.org/exhibitions/2020s/2021-rey.html

https://www.facebook.com/AMAmuseum

https://albertorey.com/upcoming



Alberto Rey: Time-Lapse Salamander

Art Museum of the Americas at OAS, May 20, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICb-XDsZUFg

Also see https://albertorey.com/bio/