New Issue: Small Axe 64

Small Axe 64 is now available. The cover (above) features Deborah Jack’s “Untitled (green girl)” 2014-2017. Here is a list of contents. To access full issue, go to http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/64.
Preface: A Postcolonial Avant-Garde?
David Scott
When is Poetry Political? Césaire on the Role of Knowledge in 1944
Yohann C. Ripert
Provision Grounds Against the Plantation: Robert Wedderburn’s Axe Laid to the Root
Katey Castellano
Making History Visible: Caribbean Artist Josef Nassy’s Visual Diary of Nazi Internment
Sarah Phillips Casteel
On Caribbean Intellectual History
Guest editor, Aaron Kamugisha
The Promise of Caribbean Intellectual History
Aaron Kamugisha
Their Skirts Rolled Up: The Gendered Terrain of Politics in Nineteenth-Century Port-au-Prince
Anne Eller
Peter Abrahams’s Island Fictions for Freedom
Victoria J. Collis-Buthelezi
Decolonization, Otherness, and the Neglect of the Dutch Caribbean in Caribbean Studies
Margo Groenewoud
Rastafari, the Transnational Archive, and Post-Colonial Caribbean Intellectual History
Monique Bedasse
Beyond Trouillot: Unsettling Genealogies of Historical Thought
Marlene L. Daut
Visualities: “what is the value of water if it doesn’t quench our thirst for . . .”
Deborah Jack
Book discussion: Hazel V. Carby, Imperial Intimacies: A Tale of Two Islands
Genres of History and the Practice of Loss: Attending to Silence in Hazel Carby’s Imperial Intimacies
Marisa J. Fuentes
An Intimate History of Empire
Marc Matera
Zippin’ Up My Boots, Going Back to My Routes
Eddie Chambers
Imperial Intimacies – Further Thoughts
Hazel V. Carby
Read Small Axe 64 at http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/64