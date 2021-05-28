New Issue: Small Axe 64

Small Axe 64 is now available. The cover (above) features Deborah Jack’s “Untitled (green girl)” 2014-2017. Here is a list of contents. To access full issue, go to http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/64.

Preface: A Postcolonial Avant-Garde?

David Scott

When is Poetry Political? Césaire on the Role of Knowledge in 1944

Yohann C. Ripert

Provision Grounds Against the Plantation: Robert Wedderburn’s Axe Laid to the Root

Katey Castellano

Making History Visible: Caribbean Artist Josef Nassy’s Visual Diary of Nazi Internment

Sarah Phillips Casteel

On Caribbean Intellectual History

Guest editor, Aaron Kamugisha

The Promise of Caribbean Intellectual History

Aaron Kamugisha

Their Skirts Rolled Up: The Gendered Terrain of Politics in Nineteenth-Century Port-au-Prince

Anne Eller

Peter Abrahams’s Island Fictions for Freedom

Victoria J. Collis-Buthelezi

Decolonization, Otherness, and the Neglect of the Dutch Caribbean in Caribbean Studies

Margo Groenewoud

Rastafari, the Transnational Archive, and Post-Colonial Caribbean Intellectual History

Monique Bedasse

Beyond Trouillot: Unsettling Genealogies of Historical Thought

Marlene L. Daut

Visualities: “what is the value of water if it doesn’t quench our thirst for . . .”

Deborah Jack

Book discussion: Hazel V. Carby, Imperial Intimacies: A Tale of Two Islands

Genres of History and the Practice of Loss: Attending to Silence in Hazel Carby’s Imperial Intimacies

Marisa J. Fuentes

An Intimate History of Empire

Marc Matera

Zippin’ Up My Boots, Going Back to My Routes

Eddie Chambers

Imperial Intimacies – Further Thoughts

Hazel V. Carby

