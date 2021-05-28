Exhibition: “Mesotropic. Transitory fictions and affective storms”

There are just a few more days left of the exhibition “Mesotrópicos. Ficciones transitorias y tempestades afectivas” [Mesotropic. Transitory fictions and affective storms], on view at MAC Panamá (Calle San Blas, Ancón, Panama City, Panama) until May 31, 2021. This exhibition brings together artists from Central America and the Caribbean “with the aim of revealing other places of affirmation, political imaginaries in crisis and current challenges for the countries of the Caribbean tropics.”

Description: The Mesotrópicos exhibition proposes a cultural and artistic exchange between our countries, which invites the new generations to think from Central America, to examine our common history, to feed back the social, political and cultural discussion through art.

Despite the marked local differences, one cannot ignore shared geopolitical circumstances and the new regional social movements involved in the fight for gender equality, freedom of the press, sexual diversity, the environment, ecosystems at risk, and social struggles, to mention just a few common directions that are being discussed today in creative communities.

This exhibition brings together long, medium and short-trajectory professional artists from Central America and the Caribbean under a diverse discursive matrix; with the aim of revealing other places of affirmation, political imaginaries in crisis, and current challenges for the countries of the Caribbean tropics.

MAC Panama is open from Friday to Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

For more information, see https://macpanama.org/blogs/exposiciones/mesotropicos