Bad Bunny in Season 4 Premiere of ‘The Shop: Uninterrupted’

Puerto Rican rapper and songwriter Bad Bunny will appear on the Season 4 premiere of the HBO talk show The Shop: Uninterrupted. The unscripted series is hosted by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and businessman Maverick Carter.

Bad Bunny will be joined on the show by music mogul Jay-Z, WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike and marketing executive Paul Rivera. During their episode, the group will talk about confidence on the big stage, parenthood and WrestleMania. Bad Bunny impressed many wrestling fans when he participated in WrestleMania 37 last month and scored a tag-team victory.

Airing periodically throughout the year, The Shop: Uninterrupted assembles a unique ensemble of celebrities in sports and entertainment to have a free-flowing conversation and debate on several topics.

The show takes place on a set designed to look like a neighborhood barbershop. Past guests have included Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, Drake, Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart and Barack Obama.

“Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible,” James said in the past. “I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea.”

Many people on social media are most excited to see Bad Bunny share a stage with Jay-Z. We wonder if Bad Bunny will bring up the fact that he broke Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s tour record for tickets sold for his upcoming El Último Tour del Mundo. [. . .]

For original article, see https://remezcla.com/film/bad-bunny-joining-lebron-james-maverick-carter-season-premiere-shop-uninterrupted/