Miguel Luciano: “Alice Neel and Spanish Harlem or El Barrio”

Join Puerto Rican artist Miguel Luciano this evening (Thursday, May 27, from 6:00 to 7:00pm) in a conversation about Alice Neel and Spanish Harlem, with Susanna Temkin (El Museo del Barrio) and Randall Griffey (The Metropolitan Museum of Art). This event is free and open to the public. It is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Alice Neel: People Come First.”

Description: Join experts for a conversation about painter Alice Neel’s life and times in the New York City neighborhood known as Spanish Harlem or El Barrio. Neel lived there for more than twenty years in the 1940s and 50s, witnessing incredible change and creating numerous paintings of her friends, family, neighbors, and the city.

Miguel Luciano, Civic Practice Partnership Artist in Residence, The Met

Susanna Temkin, Curator, El Museo del Barrio

Moderated by Randall Griffey, Curator, Modern and Contemporary Art, The Met

Watch on Facebook, YouTube, or below.

[Shown above: Alice Neel, “Two Girls, Spanish Harlem” (detail), 1959. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Gift of Barbara Lee. Photography © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. All Rights Reserved © The Estate of Alice Neel.]

