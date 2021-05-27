Fi Wi Road Internships 2021 (UK)

Fi Wi Road Internship 2021 applications are now open for UK undergraduates. This internship will run part-time from June to September 2021, and interns will be working alongside Black Geographers CIC, the Royal Geographical Society (RGS), including the Race, Culture and Equality (RACE) Working Group, and Society for Caribbean Studies (SCS). The deadline for application is June 8, 2021.

Open to Black and mixed Black heritage students able to demonstrate the ability to produce high-quality written work, enrolled at a UK university, and legally able to work in the UK. Applicants should have access to a laptop/computer/tablet device, and a suitable internet connection.

Interns will be expected to aid in coordinating and facilitating both the SCS Conference and RGS Conference. Applicants should ensure that they are available across the dates for these events (5th – 10th July and 31st August – 3rd September respectively). See more information in the links below.



Funded by a Right to the Discipline grant from the Antipode Foundation, Black Geographers CIC, the Royal Geographical Society, and the Society for Caribbean Studies will be supporting up to 8 pre-career researcher (PCR) Black university students in paid part-time internships, from June to September 2021.



The internship will provide learning opportunities through group sessions, one-to-one mentoring, skills workshops, and hands-on conference administration. Through a writing retreat and paid writing time, interns will also design and co-produce a collection of critical essays by and for PCR Black geographers, to be published in Antipode: A Radical Journal of Geography.



The ‘Fi Wi Road’ project will support Black geographers in building networks, voice and experience within a discipline in which they are consistently under-represented, and often brutally marginalised and squeezed out.



See the full job description, person specification, and application process outline here https://blackgeographers.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f41808252fad508036b627c9d&id=7b3e066fe9&e=b858311ca9



Apply now: https://blackgeographers.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=f41808252fad508036b627c9d&id=da2623203a&e=b858311ca9