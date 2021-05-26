Webinar: “Picturing Orisha Music in the Age of Multimedia”

Sponsored by FIU’s Cuban Research Institute with the FIU Libraries and the Kimberley Green Latin American and Caribbean Center, David Font-Navarrete (Department of Music, Multimedia, Theater, and Dance, CUNY; Lehman College) will present “Picturing Orisha Music in the Age of Multimedia” on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2:00 to 3:30pm.

Please register for free for this virtual lecture here.

For more information, see https://cri.fiu.edu/events/2021/art-at-the-edge-of-tradition-notes-on-orisha-and-music-in-the-age-of-multimedia-1936-2021/