Marielle Plaisir Receives a South Arts State Fellowship Award

De Buck Gallery is proud to announce that Marielle Plaisir is a recipient of the 2021 South Arts State Fellowship Award. Each fellowship is awarded to one artist per state in the South Arts Region (AL, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, and TN), and also comes with a purse of $5,000 per artist as well as the inclusion in an exhibition at the Bo Barlette Center in Columbus, Georgia, opening this fall.

“The 2021 Southern Prize and State Fellowship recipients represent the amazing creativity of our region,” said Susie Surkamer, President and CEO of South Arts. “Although they each speak with a unique voice through their work, their combined diversity is a great showcase of what it means to be an artist living, working, creating, and thriving in the South.”

The Southern Prize and State Fellowships celebrate and underscore art of the highest quality which is being produced in the South. With more the 850 applications, the jurors reviewed each application to recommend their picks for the State Fellowship recipients. Another national panel of jurors will review the State Fellows to determine the Southern Prize winner and finalist, which will be announced at a virtual ceremony in June 2021.

