Beta-Local Announces Scholarship for Art Projects in Puerto Rico

El Nuevo Día reports that in Puerto Rico, Beta-Local’s El Serrucho 2021 will be awarding eight scholarships of $10,000 each for a total of $80,000, thanks to the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation, and A Friends’ Foundation Trust. The deadline for applications (available at www.betalocal.org) is Wednesday, June 16, at 11:59pm (EST).

The Beta-Local cultural organization announced the sixth round of El Serrucho, an artistic production grant that supports independent and self-organized cultural work in Puerto Rico. On this occasion, El Serrucho is specifically aimed at projects by collectives and organizations from various artistic disciplines, managed by artists and oriented towards cultural production.

El Serrucho 2021 will be awarding eight scholarships of $ 10,000 each, for a total of $ 80,000, thanks to the support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, The Andy Warhol Foundation and A. Friends’ Foundation, according to a press release. The application for groups and organizations in Puerto Rico is available at www.betalocal.org and closes on Wednesday, June 16, at 11:59 p.m.

“In previous years, El Serrucho has been aimed at both individual artists and collectives, in this round we focus on supporting groups managed by artists, and artist organizations with tax exemption” explained Nibia Pastrana Santiago, co-director of Beta- Local. “Priority will be given to projects that seek to experiment in artistic processes, propose new forms of presentation and ways of collaborative work in Puerto Rico.”

Groups and organizations made up of residents of Puerto Rico over the age of 21 with at least three years of artistic experience can apply. “We understand by collective a group of two or more artists who collaborate with each other and co-manage the activities and management of the collective. It includes unincorporated groups, spaces led by artists, and corporations without tax exemption” commented Anahí Lazarte Morales, coordinator of production and programs of the organization. Both the collective or organization, as well as each artist member must have at least three years of experience in the field of arts and culture. In the case of organizations, they must be non-profit entities with tax exemption, led by two or more artists and with a budget of up to $30,000. Information on eligibility and other requirements is posted on their website.

Since 2014, Beta-Local has offered various grant opportunities for artists. More than $900,000 in artistic production funds and grants have been awarded to some 300 artists and collectives. Last year, given the situation caused by the pandemic and the economic impact that this implies in the artistic and cultural sector, they launched the Caribbean Emergency Fund COVID-19 for artists from Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, and the Emergency Fund COVID -19 for Visual Artists in Puerto Rico. Through the two funds, 150 artists in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands received financial support.

Beta-Local is a non-profit organization in Puerto Rico dedicated to supporting and promoting aesthetic practice. For more information about El Serrucho 2021, interested parties can visit the organization’s page or write to becas@betalocal.org. Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/notas/beta-local-anuncia-beca-para-proyectos-artisticos-en-puerto-rico/