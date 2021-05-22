UPR-Mayagüez students win two prestigious energy competitions

Noticel recently reported thattwo teams of students from the Mayagüez Campus (RUM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) won first place in their pioneering projects in two prestigious competitions centered on energy—one international and one in the United States. The first was the 2021 Humanitarian Technology Project Design Competition, of the Power and Energy Society (PES) of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and its Committee on Humanitarian Activities, in which the collegiate team placed first in the Latin America and World section. The second is the 2021 US Department of Energy Solar District Cup Denver, where the Puerto Rican environmentalist ambassadors also obtained first place.

Humanitarian Technology Project Design Competition

In the first, Humanitarian Technology Project Design Competition, the UPRM swept through 65 teams from different countries around the world, with its UPRM Green Light Project, a photovoltaic panel system to provide solar energy and empower communities.

The challenge of this competition was to create a proposal linked to the area of ​​electric power with a humanitarian objective and of service to its community. The students prevailed with their UPRM Green Light Project, which consists of the design of a gazebo for the central courtyard of the UPRM that generates its own energy using solar panels.

US Department of Energy Solar District Cup Denver

At the US Department of Energy Solar District Cup Denver, the UPRM shone among 72 prestigious U.S. universities with a project to design a photovoltaic system with solar energy storage for the city of Denver, Colorado, which was precisely the goal of the contest. This was evaluated by members of the solar industry, academics, researchers and staff of the United States Department of Energy, the main sponsor of the event. The collegiate team achieved first place in the Denver, Colorado district with its proposal designed for a population of about 40,000 people. [. . .]

Counseling was important in the process

Under the advice of Dr. Eduardo I. Ortiz Rivera, professor of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (INEL / ICOM) and mentor of the Minds2CREATE research group, the students achieved the important feat in the midst of a pandemic context and with the celebration of both events virtually, whose final stages coincided on the last weekend of April.

“These are great achievements, not only for our Mayagüez Campus, but for all of Puerto Rico. I feel privileged in what these students have achieved as a result of collaborative effort and work. It is very significant to be champions of two of the most prestigious competitions in our areas, which are renewable energy and photovoltaic systems. They were extremely difficult challenges, but we managed to overcome and demonstrate the quality of work that we do in our School,” reiterated Dr. Ortiz Rivera. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article, see https://www.noticel.com/upr/educacion/ahora/20210515/estudiantes-del-rum-ganan-dos-prestigiosas-competencias-sobre-energia/