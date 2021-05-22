The film Perfume de gardenia by Puerto Rican director Gisela Rosario Ramos will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place from June 9 to 20, 2021. The filmmaker has worked on other film projects as producer and director, including the documentary El hijo de Ruby and Cartas de amor para una ícona. El Nuevo Día reports:

The cast of the film includes Puerto Rican actresses Luz María Rondón (as the protagonist for the first time in a film), Sharon Riley, Katira María, Carmen Nydia Velázquez, Blanca Rivera, Milagros Ortiz, Abner Rivera, Flor Joglar—mother of rapper René Pérez—and painter Antonio Martorell.

“Perfume de gardenias” tells the story of Isabel, played by Rondón, who after several years caring for her sick husband, is left widowed and with nothing to do.

With her days empty, she agrees to help her neighbor, Toña (Sharon Riley), to decorate the funeral of the community carpenter, but because she is poor and with few resources, it takes great creativity to make a wooden box look less simple.

With each funeral, her creativity grows, inspired by the details of the lives of the deceased, and she becomes the decorator of funerals for the community, until she is faced with Toña’s real look unto death. This is a film that pays tribute to the caring mothers of Puerto Rican families.

The project, which is carried out in co-production with Colombia, is intended as an inter-multidisciplinary artistic proposal (including other performative components) such as the work of Colón, a graduate of Hunter College in New York.

Rosario Ramos, in addition to writing, producing, editing and directing films and producing cultural events, has also stood out as a musician with her rock/pop band Macha Colón y Los Okapi.

