Beyond Exact Measurements: live event with artist Annalee Davis

Hosted by the Centre for Place Writing at Manchester Met, “Beyond Exact Measurements” is a live event with artist Annalee Davis from her studio in Barbados. This event takes place on June 16, 2021, from 1:30 to 2:30 (EDT).

Description: Annalee Davis is a visual artist, cultural instigator, educator, and writer, with a hybrid practice, living on the Caribbean Island of Barbados. Her Milking Parlour studio is located on a working dairy farm, which operated historically as a 17th-century sugarcane plantation, offering a critical context for her work which engages with the residue of the plantation.

During this online conversation streamed directly from her studio, Annalee will discuss some of the many collaborative and multidisciplinary projects, which have been informed by the place where she lives and works. This includes her long-term collaboration with American archaeologist Dr. Matthew Reilly (Brown University), ‘Unearthing Voices,’ which links archaeology, heritage studies, and contemporary art to explore the material heritage of Barbados. She will also discuss her own art practice, which includes performance-based works such as Sweeping the Fields, an act of ‘remembering and of cleansing.’ These contemporary gestures by the artist link back to the former colonial history of the site where she lives and works, as do her suites of drawings – artistic interventions on former plantation ledgers offering counterpoints to fixed constructs of the site.

About the Guest:

Annalee Davis is a visual artist, cultural instigator, educator and writer, with a hybrid practice. She works at the intersection of biography and history, focusing on post-plantation economies by engaging with a particular landscape in Barbados. She has been making and showing her work regionally and internationally since the early nineties. In 2011, Annalee founded Fresh Milk, an art platform and micro-residency programme. In 2012 she co-founded Caribbean Linked, an annual residency in Aruba, cohering emerging artists, writers, and curators from the Caribbean and Latin America. In 2015, she co-founded Tilting Axis, an independent visual arts platform bridging the Caribbean through annual encounters. From 2016-2018, she was Caribbean Arts Manager with the British Council, developing programming in Cuba, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, and part-time tutor at Barbados Community College (2005-2018). She received a BFA from the Maryland Institute, College of Art (1986) and an MFA from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey (1989). https://annaleedavis.com/

This event is hosted by Man Met’s world-leading Centre for Place Writing and forms part of a six-week evening course in place writing that is being offered to the general public, and as part of Man Met’s award-winning Rise programme for undergraduate students. The program is open to creative thinkers from all disciplines, for shared digital discussions examining the idea of place. Each session will be run by a different member of the Centre, including experts in critical theory, creative nonfiction, poetry, nature writing, psychogeography, fiction, scriptwriting and film.

For more information and to register for the event, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-exact-measurements-live-event-with-artist-annalee-davis-tickets-151802809289?fbclid=IwAR3393F2pj-7fkPJ-7NyzENq9YfG0Aer6wdh3AGlmL_OIdVU_PR_a1RLKHI