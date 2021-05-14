World Premiere: Sanctuary, A Performance – May 19, 2021

Find the meaning of sanctuary with a

nationally and internationally award-winning art ensemble hailing from

the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific, the Indian Oceans . . .

Witness the world premiere.

Wear white, join the ritual, be Sanctuary.

Sanctuary, A Performance

May 19th, 12-1:00PM.

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

A collaboration between

Ana-Maurine Lara, Rosamond S. King, Courtney Desiree Morris, Akiko Hatakeyama

Director: D’Lo

Sanctuary is a live-streamed event of combined live and virtual performance exploring women/queer people of color’s collective experiences of seeking refuge from persecution under the ongoing violence of colonization.

REGISTER HERE FOR A FREE TICKET TO WATCH SANCTUARY, A PERFORMANCE

Wednesday, May 19th, 12:00PM-1:00PM PDT

LIVE-STREAMED: Jordan Schnitzer Museum’s YouTube Channel

REGISTER HERE FOR A WEBINAR CONVERSATION WITH SANCTUARY ARTISTS

Moderated by Dr. Jillian Hernández

Wednesday, May 19th, 6:00-7:00PM PDT

ZOOM WEBINAR: Jordan Schnitzer Museum“In this time of so much despair, anger and pain, we as artists were able to find sanctuary with each other.Over the past two years, our creative process and collaboration became a sanctuary that

provided so much joy and love to each of us: as artists, as women and queer people of color.”

~Ana-Maurine Lara#sanctuaryperformance