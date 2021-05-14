(Re-)Thinking Home: 21st-Century Caribbean Diaspora Cultures and Geopolitical Imaginaries in North America

The online conference “(Re-)Thinking Home: 21st-Century Caribbean Diaspora Cultures and Geopolitical Imaginaries in North America” is taking place in a series of online events on six different dates. Past dates were May 12 and 14; forthcoming dates are May 19, 21, 26, 27, and 28.

Organizers: Wilfried Raussert and Miriam Brandel (Bielefeld University)
Program: https://www.uni-bielefeld.de/cias/Program_Rethinking_Home_May_2021.pdf
International Conference funded by Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)

Join at: https://uni-bielefeld.zoom.us/j/94633127850
Meeting ID: 946 3312 7850
Passcode: 523394

