Exhibition: “And if I devoted my life to one of its feathers?”

Kunsthalle Wien and Wiener Festwochen present “And if I devoted my life to one of its feathers?”—a collective exhibition featuring more than 35 artists from around the world. The opening took place today, May 14, from 2:00pm to 7:00pm, and the exhibition will run from May 15 to September 26, 2021. One of the participating artists is Barbadian artist Annalee Davis (whose work is featured above).

Description: Curated by Miguel A. López, the show reflects on the rationale of exploitation, the fast-paced mining of raw materials, and environmental destruction as a colonial legacy. It tells the story of indigenous struggles for collective survival and celebrates encounters defined by solidarity in their resistance to misogyny, imperialist violence, and state oppression.

The exhibition combines works by more than 35 artists from around the world in order to initiate in Vienna a unique conversation about power, sovereignty, self-representation, and the reclaiming of a plurality of life choices. With their work, they not only want to raise public awareness of the realities of environmental exploitation and destruction but also question and deconstruct traditional western patriarchal models, gender roles, and ongoing colonial and racist discourses.

ARTISTS: Babi Badalov • Denilson Baniwa • Patricia Belli • Amoako Boafo • Anna Boghiguian • Victoria Cabezas • Quishile Charan • Manuel Chavajay • Chto Delat • Rosa Elena Curruchich • Annalee Davis • Vlasta Delimar • Jim Denomie • María Galindo & Danitza Luna • Nilbar Güreş • Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe • Hiwa K • Karrabing Film Collective • Germain Machuca • Daniela Ortiz • Prabhakar Pachpute • Amanda Piña • Roldán Pinedo / Shöyan Sheca • Sandra Salazar • Victoria Santa Cruz • Olinda Silvano / Reshinjabe • SPIT! (Sodomites, Perverts, Inverts Together! / Carlos Maria Romero, Carlos Motta & John Arthur Peetz) • Sophie Utikal • Cecilia Vicuña • Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro • Anna Witt • Bartolina Xixa • Santiago Yahuarcani • Zapantera Negra

[Above: Details from Annalee Davis’s “Woman Confronts a Long Annelid Parasite of History (2018, mixed media on paper). Credit: Kunsthalle Wien]

Also see https://www.festwochen.at/en/and-if-i-devoted-my-life-to-one-of-its-feathers#:~:text=and%20state%20oppression.- .