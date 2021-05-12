Online Discussion on The News Media in Puerto Rico

The Center for Puerto Rican Studies (Hunter College) presents the authors of The News Media in Puerto Rico: Journalism in Colonial Settings and in Times of Crises (Routledge, 2020),Federico Subervi-Vélez, Sandra Rodríguez-Cotto, and Jairo Lugo-Ocando. This event takes place via Zoom TODAY, May 12, 2021, at 6:00pm (EST). [See Zoom link below.]

There are many reasons why Puerto Rico, after more than 122 years, continues to be a colony of the United States. The island’s media system is one of the factors that most contributes to maintaining this relationship of dependence and subjugation. The book The News Media in Puerto Rico: Journalism in Colonial Settings and in Times of Crises, by Federico Subervi-Vélez, Sandra Rodríguez-Cotto and Jairo Lugo-Ocando documents this reality and exposes it with a variety of sources, including opinions offered by 60 prominent journalists from the Island regarding the challenges faced by the news media, their profession, and journalism education in Puerto Rico.

The book also offers an overview of the recent history of the news media and the transformations they underwent after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and the earthquakes in early 2020. The final chapter makes many recommendations for the much-needed further studies and research on the media of Puerto Rico.

It is an essential reading to know and better understand the colonial situation of Puerto Rico, and the present and future of the news media, and to guide comparative national and international research on these issues in the field of communication sciences within colonial and neo-colonial cultural contexts.

Authors:

Federico Subervi, Honorary Associate/Fellow of the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sandra Rodríguez-Cotto, Journalist, Contributor, Syndicated Radio Program on Red la Red Informativa de Puerto Rico

Jairo A. Lugo-Ocando, Director of Executive and Graduate Education and Professor in Residence, Northwestern Qatar

Commentator: Carlos Vargas-Ramos, Director for Public Policy, External and Media Relations, and Development, Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, CUNY.

Dr. Federico Subervi-Vélez is an Honorary Associate/Fellow of the Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin. From his residence in Austin, he is working on the development of ¡Boricua!, a start-up radio and multiplatform information, entertainment and news organization for the Puerto Rican Diaspora and other Latino communities in Florida. His author/editor of The Mass Media and Latino Politics: Studies of U.S. Media Content, Campaign Strategies and Survey Research: 1984-2004; and is now co-editing with professor Díaz-Hernández (UPR-Arecibo) the Primera Antología de Comunicación Política de Puerto Rico. He is also Co-Editor in Chief of The Oxford Encyclopedia of Race, Ethnicity and Communication. CONTACT information: subervif@gmail.com

Sandra Rodriguez Cotto is an investigative award-winning journalist with experience reporting in Puerto Rico, the United States and several Latin American countries. She is also a news and political analyst, radio commentator, television producer, columnist and blogger. She hosts a daily radio program and a weekend online show, both investigative reporting and news analysis. Author of several books on communication and journalism including the collection of essays and columns “En Blanco y Negro con Sandra”(“In Black and White”), “Frente a los medios” (“Facing the media”), “Bitácora de una transmisión radial” (“Radio transmission log”), about her work at the only radio network that remained on the air during and after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and “The News Media in Puerto Rico: Journalism in Colonial Settings and Times of Crisis”. Contact: http://sandrarodriguezcotto.com

Jairo Lugo-Ocando, PhD is a Professor in Residence at Northwestern University, Qatar. He is author of more than a dozen books and over 50 peer review journal articles. Over the years he has received over US$ 1.1 million in external research grants funding from a variety of national and international agencies. Before becoming an academic, he worked as a journalist, correspondent and news editor for several media outlets in Latin America. Contact: https://www.qatar.northwestern.edu/directory/profiles/lugo-ocando-jairo.html

Carlos Vargas-Ramos is the Director for Public Policy, External and Media Relations, and Development at Centro: Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College CUNY. As a social scientist, he has worked on the impact of migration on Puerto Rican political behavior, political attitudes and orientations, as well as on issues of racial identity. A political scientist by training, Dr. Vargas-Ramos is editor of Race, Front and Center: Puerto Rican Perspectives on Race, and co-editor, along with Edwin Meléndez, of Puerto Ricans at the Dawn of the New Millennium.

Join the Zoom webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82318694270?pwd=SDFTUTM2dnBCa3RsaXBCMmpXUXladz09

RSVP at https://centropr.nationbuilder.com/newmediapr