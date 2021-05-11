Bermuda National Gallery Reopens Today

The Bermuda National Gallery (BNG) has entered phase 2 of its reopening today. Situated in the heart of Hamilton, Bermuda, in the City Hall & Arts Centre (17 Church Street, 2nd floor), the BNG houses Bermuda’s national art collection and connects the island’s community through art, culture and dialogue.

Open Tuesday – Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the gallery has just announced the following three exhibitions currently on display:

Illusion & Abstraction: Capturing the Landscape

Examining our relationship with the natural world through three distinct lenses: realism, depth and space; atmosphere, colour and light; shape, line and form, Illusion and Abstraction looks at the ways in which artists have both faithfully translated and refracted the landscape.



I Am Because You Are

BNG is proud to present the first solo exhibition by Gherdai Hassell. Driven by an exploration of her ancestral heritage, she examines the lasting impacts of slavery through a series of striking portraits, text and installation inspired by historic photographs in the Bermuda Archives.



A Source of Inspiration: St George’s Through the BNG Collection

Curated by Alice Moniz as part of the Bermuda National Gallery Internship Programme, this exhibition celebrates the old town’s unique place in Bermuda’s historic, contemporary and artistic landscape, offering an original perspective on life in St George’s in the 20th century.



Admission is $5 for adults, free for BNG members, seniors, students and NARM members.