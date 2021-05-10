New Book—”The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, Philosophers”

Adekeye Adebajo’s The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, Philosophers was published by

Manchester University Press in March 2021. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Description: With forty accessible essays on the key intellectual contributions to Pan-Africanism, this volume offers readers a fascinating insight into the intellectual thinking and contributions to Pan-Africanism. The book explores the history of Pan-Africanism and quest for reparations, early pioneers of Pan-Africanism as well as key activists and politicians, and Pan-African philosophy and literati.

Diverse and key figures of Pan-Africanism from Africa, the Caribbean, and America are covered by these chapters, including: Edward Blyden, W.E.B. Du Bois, Marcus Garvey, Amy Ashwood Garvey, George Padmore, Kwame Nkrumah, Franz Fanon, Amilcar Cabral, Arthur Lewis, Maya Angelou, C.L.R. James, Ruth First, Ali Mazrui, Wangari Maathai, Thabo Mbeki, Wole Soyinka, Derek Walcott, and Chimamanda Adichie.

While acknowledging the contributions of these figures to Pan-Africanism, these essays are not just celebratory, offering valuable criticism in areas where their subjects may have fallen short of their ideals.

The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, Philosophers

Adekeye Adebajo

Manchester University Press, March 2021

680 pages

ISBN 978-1526156808 (hc)

ISBN 978-1526156822 (pb)

https://manchesteruniversitypress.co.uk/9781526156822/the-pan-african-pantheon

The Pan-African Pantheon: Prophets, Poets, Philosophers

Adekeye Adebajo

Johannesburg: Jacana Media, 2020

655 pages

ISBN 978-1431430222

https://jacana.co.za/product/the-pan-african-pantheon-prophets-poets-and-philosophers