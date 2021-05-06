Caribbean Chicken Skewers with Cauliflower Couscous Salad and Mango Dressing

A report by Kristina Miller for WGN9.
Executive Chef Elizabeth Sweeney – LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago
https://londonhousechicago.com/
LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago
85 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601
Recipe:
Caribbean Chicken Skewers Recipe featuring:
- Jerk Honey Glaze
- Cauliflower Couscous Salad
- Mango Dressing
Caribbean Chicken Skewers
List of ingredients:
- 1lb chicken breast
- Wooden skewers
- One package store-bought flatbread
Directions:
- Cut chicken breast into 1” cubes
- Skewer chicken breast into skewer. Place 5 pieces of chicken on each skewer. Season with salt and pepper.
- Grill chicken until cooked through and it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Baste chicken with jerk honey glaze (recipe below) the last 5 minutes of cooking. The sauce will become sticky and start to caramelize.
- When the chicken is cooked, place on platter and baste with the glaze.
- Serve each plate with 1-2 chicken skewers, salad, and one flatbread.
Jerk Honey Glaze
List of ingredients:
- 4 cups honey
- 5 cups/1 bottle Pickapeppa Sauce
- 3 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp chopped chives
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
- 5 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1/2 tsp cayenne
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 2 1/2 tsp lime zest
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Divide the glaze in 2 separate bowls. One for basting and one for serving.
- Baste chicken skewer with sauce 5 minutes before pulling from the grill.
- Pull chicken skewers from grill and place on platter.
- Use the other bowl of unused glaze. Glaze with jerk glaze and serve.
Cauliflower Couscous Salad
List of ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
- 1 cup baby arugula
- 1/4 cup diced mango
- 1/4 cup diced red pepper
- 1/4 cup diced jicama
- 2 tbsp diced jalapeño
- 2 tbsp minced shallot
- Mango dressing to taste
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Pulse fresh cauliflower in a food processor until it looks like couscous. This may need to be done in batches.
- Place cauliflower in a large bowl and the rest of the ingredients in bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
- Plate a portion of the salad onto a plate with chicken skewer and flatbread.
Mango Dressing
List of ingredients:
- 3 tbsp shallots
- 2 1/2 tbsp ginger
- 2 fresh mangoes
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- 5 tbsp distilled vinegar
- 1 tsp chopped raw garlic
- 1/2 tsp ground clove
- 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2/3 cup champagne vinegar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp allspice
- 1 1/3 tbsp parsley (chopped finely)
- 1 tbsp cilantro (chopped finely)
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 3/4 cup grapeseed oil
Directions:
- Blend all ingredients well, except oils and fresh herbs.
- Slowly blend in the oils until emulsified. Do not blend herbs yet.
- Mix in herbs at the end in a bowl.