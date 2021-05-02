The Hub Collective: Call for Professionals in Art and Mental Health Recovery

From the Hub Collective Website:

Call for Professionals in Arts and

Mental Health Recovery

As we witness our country move through moments of severe distress, we are aware that many people in our networks are wondering how their gifts, professions and training can be called into service at this time. The Hub Collective wants to start the conversation around the emotional wellbeing of the nation.

We are developing an expanded database of professionals to assist us in building out of short to long term programming, enabling us to provide a variety of offerings to our public. This can range from providing counsel, skills training, program development guidance, and healing and witnessing to displaced communities, grassroots volunteers and professionals on the ground who are struggling to cope with the ongoing effects and aftermath of the La Soufriere eruptions.

We seek to enlist services across the following sectors:

Art Therapy: Persons and organizations working in all disciplines, including the visual arts, dance, writing and performance. Previous experience working in times of crisis preferred.

Psychosocial support: Those who can help address the psychological and social needs of individuals, families and communities. This integrative support is critical to the restoration of social cohesion and infrastructure.

Sensitivity and trauma training: Experts who can resource and train members of local NGOs and groups currently providing ongoing relief efforts.

Many of the displaced peoples across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been cut off from essential services like clean water, health care and education, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, children and adolescents often lack access to mental health and psychosocial support, with potentially devastating long-term effects. Anxiety, depression, addictions, and other stress-related problems threaten their ability to grow up healthy and happy.

The Hub Collective invites you to send us an email with an understanding of how you can help us co-shape programming to aid in the relief and revival of youth creativity and healing along with the upliftment of all-around social wellbeing.



