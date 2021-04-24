“Youth, a Divine Treasure …”: the moving reading of Rubén Darío’s poem in 19 Voices from around the World

A report by Freddie Dawson for Pen Media.

Yesterday marked International Book Day, and readers clung to literature to overcome the hardships of these troubled times. Perhaps books are the answer to today’s questions. Could be. As it is already in a symbolic poem Rubén Darío‘s Autumn song in spring.

The Centroamérica Cuenta Festival brought together famous authors from Europe and Latin America to celebrate World Book Day with a collective reading. Last year, it was Invitations to our Lord Don Quixote. Also by the Nicaraguan poet.

On this occasion, they share (in order of appearance): Santiago Muñoz Machado (Spain), Sergio Ramírez (Nicaragua), Elena Poniatowska (Mexico), Pablo Milanés (Cuba), Raul Zurita (Chile), Rubén Blades (Panama), Isabel Allende (Chile), Luis García Montero (Spain), Susanna Reed (Peru), Héctor Abad Faciolince (Colombia), Rosa Montero (Spain), Carmen Aristegui (Mexico), Pablo Simonetti (Chile), Sandra Cisneros (United State), Leonardo Padura (Cuba), Carlos Vives (Colombia), Nélida Piñón (Brazil), Joaquín Sabina (Spain).

The result is a moving choral reading of an eternal and universal poem: “Youth, a divine treasure …”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s