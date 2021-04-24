“Youth, a Divine Treasure …”: the moving reading of Rubén Darío’s poem in 19 Voices from around the World

A report by Freddie Dawson for Pen Media.

Yesterday marked International Book Day, and readers clung to literature to overcome the hardships of these troubled times. Perhaps books are the answer to today’s questions. Could be. As it is already in a symbolic poem Rubén Darío‘s Autumn song in spring.

The Centroamérica Cuenta Festival brought together famous authors from Europe and Latin America to celebrate World Book Day with a collective reading. Last year, it was Invitations to our Lord Don Quixote. Also by the Nicaraguan poet.

On this occasion, they share (in order of appearance): Santiago Muñoz Machado (Spain), Sergio Ramírez (Nicaragua), Elena Poniatowska (Mexico), Pablo Milanés (Cuba), Raul Zurita (Chile), Rubén Blades (Panama), Isabel Allende (Chile), Luis García Montero (Spain), Susanna Reed (Peru), Héctor Abad Faciolince (Colombia), Rosa Montero (Spain), Carmen Aristegui (Mexico), Pablo Simonetti (Chile), Sandra Cisneros (United State), Leonardo Padura (Cuba), Carlos Vives (Colombia), Nélida Piñón (Brazil), Joaquín Sabina (Spain).

The result is a moving choral reading of an eternal and universal poem: “Youth, a divine treasure …”