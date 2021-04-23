NEW NOISE: NAVY

An interview with Wonderland Magazine.

The Dominican-born newcomer returns with a feel-good hit.

Even though the spring sun is beating down and skies are finally getting clearer, we can’t help but dream of sitting on a scorching hot beach with only the subtle sound of waves crashing against each other in the background. Luckily, there is no need to catch a flight out there as rising star Navy is taking us there spiritually with her new single “One Shot”. Riding the crisp hip-hop beat with ease, Navy infuses her soothing and feel-good vibe into the Island hip hop single, creating a summer laidback groove that is enough to get you on your feet. Drenched in elements of reggae, soul and contemporary hip hop, the Dominican singer-songwriter uses her Caribbean influences to create a shimmering single that represents her vision and lifestyle.

Known as a key front woman among the reggae fusion outfit Taste of Pluto, Navy has been steadily building upon her own sound over the years, but after a sticky situation with her label, things began to go quiet. Now back with a renewed focus and an all-Caribbean creative team, the singer is gearing up to release a project in coming months. And with this news we sat down with Navy virutally to talk her inspirational heritage, finding her own sound and being able to chase her dreams on her own terms.

Hey NAVY, how has this past year been for you?

The past year hmm where do I start? I arrived in London went to the Brits, performed at an MTV Push Live Event and in a blink of an eye everything changed. It was my first time to London with this team and we came strong and with purpose, so imagine the emotions that followed. However believing a delay wasn’t a denial, I just channelled what was happening around me, created a clear enough space and I used the uncertainty as an opportunity to create and I finished my EP Bleu .. all three volumes!

What’s your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory of music would have to be my dad playing the Piano and the guitar and singing very often at home.

You’re from a Dominican background, how do you think this has inspired your music?

Being from Dominica, like many other Caribbean islands, there is a common radio culture. The radio is practically on all day and so you hear so many different types and eras of music. This widened my scope and tastes in music, which I believe undoubtfully shows in my very own productions.

Your sound fluctuates between hip hop and soul, how would you describe your sound?

I would describe my sound as a fusion. Definitely elements of R&B and Soul in there, but there is much more. There is Reggae, Dancehall, and even folk music native to Dominica in our language of Creole.

Congratulations on your single “One Shot”, take us through the production process?

Thanks! “One Shot” is definitely a favourite! I wrote and recorded the song after a short discussion with A&R. It’s a song about a battle to be free, after unfortunately being in a sort of sticky situation. The studio as usual was available and so I was able to record, still in the somewhat displeased mood I got into it, just talking about it, and so this translated into my lyrics and delivery.

It is the perfect blend of summer groove and spirit and fuses a lot of genre, what inspired this?

The inspiration behind the fusions come from my music background and the artist I see myself as. I enjoy quite a lot of old school music because it’s what my parents tuned into on the radio. Now being older I understand the lyrics of classic hits and identify, making it easy to bring that vibe into my musical universe, remaining modern and island at the same time.

You were the face of Clarks Originals in their latest campaign, what was this like and how did you get involved?

I was indeed featured as one of the Women in Music, for Clarks’ campaign. It was a fun experience and also an honour. Clarks is something I believe the entire Caribbean is familiar with, and so to be able to claim association to the company was a moment for me. I got involved through my team and label Pretty Boy Worldwide. They ensure that Culture and Caribbean identity is at the forefront of my career.

Who would you label as your inspirations?

My inspirations are so many, it’s hard to put a label on them. I would like to make mention however, of artists such as Millie Smalls, Tanya Stephens, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Beenie Man, Buju Banton and even bands like Oasis, R.E.M, The Wallflowers, and Linkin Park.

If you could work with anyone who would it be and why?

If I could work with anyone right now, it would definitely be Kendrick Lamar. He brought to me the meaningful lyrics in rap that I grew up listening to (Bone Thugz, Tupac, Notorious BIG, Common etc), and I love how crazy his vocabulary is. I feel we could make a smash fusing both of our styles.

What’s next for you/ what are you most excited for?

What I see next for me is really just pushing to the top. Growing my fanbase and letting them get to know me. I see my music as having so much to offer, and appealing to many people. I’m excited for the new releases, visuals to match, interviews, performances and tours.