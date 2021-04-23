This week, News Americas Now features a twist on Caribbean Ground Provision, that is always on the menu in some form or another in any Caribbean country. Here’s their take on Caribbean Ground Provision Salad.
INGREDIENTS
1-1/2 lbs. root vegetables any combination of plantain, sweet potato, yam, cassava
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 sprigs of fresh thyme
1 Scotch Bonnet pepper split in half
2 garlic cloves crushed
Salt to taste
METHOD
Preheat oven to 375 F.
Peel each item – sweet potato, cassava, yam and plantains and wash
Chop sweet potato, cassava, yam and plantains into bite sized pieces.
In a square baking dish, toss all chopped sweet potato, cassava, yam and plantains with the olive oil, thyme, Scotch Bonnet, garlic and salt.
Spread vegetables in a flat layer.
Transfer to oven and roast for 40-45 minutes, until fork tender.
Remove pepper or it will continue to spice up the dish.
Add into a salad bowl and sprinkle with more olive oil, adding some chopped parsley and tasting for salt.
Serve warm with saltfish buljol or any stews or curries.
Bon Appetite