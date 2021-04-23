On April 30th, at 7pm, Furious Flower will host Ancestors and Inheritances– Legacies of Black Poetry: Global Edition, a conversation with immigrant and first generation American Black poets who will discuss how they navigate their various legacies in their writing. Featured poets include: Kwame Dawes, Matthew Shenoda, Safiya Sinclair, Shauna Morgan, Ana M. Lara, Ladan Osman, Samantha Thornhill, Sherese Francis, Mahtem Shiferraw, Charif Shanahan, Darrel Alejandro Holnes, and Alan King. The first event was themed Ancestry and Inheritances: Legacies of Black Poetry, and you can view it here.

Registration: https://jmu-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/6616153230840/WN_myWI8rDyRY-w7wTeVbSzTw