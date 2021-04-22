Zoom conversation to focus on Kenny Rivero’s exhibit at BMAC

A report from the Brattleboro Reformer.

A live Zoom conversation will focus on “Palm Oil, Rum, Honey, Yellow Flowers,” the first solo museum exhibition of Kenny Rivero, a Dominican-American artist and musician, now on view at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.

On Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m., the museum will present a conversation with Rivero, Charles Moffett, director of Charles Moffett Gallery, and Michael Jevon Demps, an artist and assistant professor at The Rhode Island School of Design. Registration is at brattleboromuseum.org.

The three will discuss Rivero’s exhibition, on view through June 13, as well as the commonalities between Rivero’s and Demps’ work. Rivero describes his drawings as autobiographical, with themes including masculinity, love, depression, sexuality, Afro-Caribbean faith, Anglo-Caribbean sensibilities and Afro-Futurism.

“Rivero often uses found paper for his drawings: flyleaves from paperbacks, record album liners, pages from a family photo album,” curator and museum exhibitions manager Sarah Freeman wrote in a statement accompanying the exhibit. “The work has a finite lifespan, conveying the ideas of passing time, personal history, and fleeting moments and interactions.”

Born to Dominican parents and raised in New York, Rivero received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of Visual Arts and his Master of Fine Arts from Yale University. His work has been exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, MASS MoCA, Antica Libreria Cascianelli in Rome and many other venues.

Moffett directs Charles Moffett Gallery, which represents Rivero and five other artists. He is the former vice president and co-head of day sales at Sotheby’s and the son of Charles S. Moffett, a prominent curator of Impressionist art.

Michael Jevon Demps holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from California Institute of the Arts and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale. His work has been exhibited nationally and abroad and was included in the 2017 exhibition “Fictions” at the Studio Museum in Harlem.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.

The museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.