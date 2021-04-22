“Patria: Puerto Rican Revolutionary Exiles in Late Nineteenth Century New York” [Lecture today]

Patria examines the activities and ideals of Puerto Rican revolutionary exiles in New York City at the end of the nineteenth century. The study is centered in the writings, news reports, and announcements by and about Puerto Ricans in the newspaper Patria, of the Cuban Revolutionary Party. The book looks at the political, organizational and ideological ties between Cuban and Puerto Rican revolutionaries in exile, as well as the events surrounding the war of 1898. The analysis also offers a glimpse into the daily life and community of Puerto Rican exiles in late nineteenth century New York City.



Author: Edgardo Meléndez

Edgardo Meléndez is a retired professor from the University of Puerto Rico and Hunter College, CUNY. He has published multiple books and academic articles on Puerto Rican politics in Puerto Rico and the United States, Puerto Rican migration and migration policy, and US citizenship in Puerto Rico.



Commentator: Virginia Sanchez Korrol

Virginia Sanchez Korrol is Professor Emerita in the Department of Puerto Rican and Latino Studies at Brooklyn College, CUNY. She writes about the Puerto Rican experience in the United States and serves as historical consultant to media projects, government and cultural institutions.



Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST/5:00 PM CST

RSVP: http://centropr.nationbuilder.com/patria19thcentury

Center for Puerto Rican Studies

http://centropr.nationbuilder.com/