14th Annual Student Virtual Conference – “Disruption: Destructive and Generative Ruptures in Latin America and the Caribbean”

The University of Maryland’s LASC would like to invite you to their 14th Annual Student Conference – “Disruption: Destructive and Generative Ruptures in Latin America and the Caribbean,” on April 29 and 30, 2021.

They are excited to host Dr. Clara Irazábal, Director of the Urban Studies & Planning Program at UMD; Dr. Yanilda González, Assistant Professor of Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School; and Dr. Daniel B. Coleman, Assistant Professor, Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at UNC-Greensboro.

They also have a fascinating line-up of graduate and undergraduate students from UMD and other schools who will share their research, and are hosting a panel discussion with artists and an online art exhibition. Please, spread the word among your students, colleagues, and friends. Please be sure to register at: go.umd.edu/lascconference