Veteran Jamaican Journalist Michael Sharpe Has Died

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

Veteran Jamaican journalist and broadcaster Michael Sharpe has died at the age of 65.

Sharpe, who was hospitalised in late March, passed away this morning.

General Manager of Broadcast Services at the RJRGLEANER Communications Claire Grant confirmed his passing on social media.

"It is with deep regret that TVJ, JNN, the RJRGLEANER Communications Group announces that our colleague, friend veteran broadcaster, newsman Michael Sharpe died this morning. Condolences to his family and friends. Peace Michael. Peace," Grant tweeted.

Michael, who joined the RJRGLEANER Group in 1983, was well-known as the news anchor for Television Jamaica’s (TVJ) Prime Time News, alongside Dorraine Samuels.

Samuels died in 2019 after battling cancer.

Sharpe later made the switch to Jamaica News Network, a member of the RJRGLEANER Group.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to Sharpe, “I am saddened to learn, of the passing of veteran journalist Michael Sharpe, this morning. For almost 40 years Michael Sharpe dedicated himself to the craft of journalism and keeping Jamaica informed. Michael was fearless and sharp in his coverage and commentary.

I offer my condolences to his family, friends and wider journalism fraternity as we remember his unwavering service to media and Jamaica.”