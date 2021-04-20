[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Organized by Boston University Archaeology, the online symposium “Historical Archaeologies of the African Diaspora in the Americas” will take place this Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 1:00-3:00pm (AST). The symposium comprises presentations and a panel discussion on the topic of Historical Archaeologies of the African Diaspora in the Americas.

Description: This panel discussion showcases the research of early-career scholars who explore, through archaeological research, the histories of African-descendant communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. This is the second of two panels in the Historical Archaeology of the African Diaspora in the Americas sponsored by Boston University.

Symposium 2: African Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean

Keynote speaker: Dr. Daniela Balanzátegui (University of Massachusetts Boston) “Mapping Cimarronaje with Afro-Descendent Women in Ecuador”

Scholars:

Rebecca Davis (UC Santa Cruz) “Traversing Pre-Revolutionary Plantations of Saint Domingue: How Enslaved Individuals Navigated the Caribbean’s Most Profitable Colony”

Gabby Hartemann (Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais) “Orality, Memory, and Afro Amazonian Ontologies: Towards an Anti-colonial Archaeological Praxis in Mana, Guiana”

Dr. Elena Sesma (University of Kentucky) “Material Memoryscapes of Slavery and Freedom in the Bahamas”

These two panels will bring together emerging scholars and discussants to discuss the experiences and priorities of historical archaeologists studying the African Diaspora throughout the Americas, as well as successes and complexities of engaging with diverse stakeholders in community-facing archaeological research. Due to the current pandemic, both panels will be conducted virtually will and be open to the public in a webinar-style format. At each panel, junior scholars will present their research as a conference-style talk of 15 minutes, followed by a keynote presentation and a panel discussion moderated by members of Boston University’s Archaeology Program, African American Studies Program, and Department of Anthropology.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/african-diasporas-in-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-tickets-145130259513