Curated by Marcha Pearce, “No Words” will be on view from April 26 to May 7, 2021, at THINKARTWORKTT (11 Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain, Trinidad). [Covid-19 public health protocols observed. Visitor capacity is limited, and face coverings are required.
THINKARTWORKTT is open Mondays to Saturdays, 11:00am to 7:00pm. [For visits on Sunday: Send a message to book a viewing time. WhatsApp: 769-1948.]
Description: In 2020 Kevin Adonis Browne wrote “No Words,” an essay in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, USA. He then translated his text into a number of digital videos. The “No Words” exhibition brings together his videos and a series of his self-portraits in its address of Black life and Black representation during a critical, global juncture marked by racial violence. The exhibition attends to worldwide experiences through a personal lens. It presents Browne’s work as a sequence of radical breaths drawn in a landscape of anti-Blackness. No Words transforms the physical gallery into an essay in three dimensions — offering a space to reflect on present and future states of individual and collective existence.
No Words: A Solo Exhibition by Kevin Adonis Browne
