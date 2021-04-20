No Words: A Solo Exhibition by Kevin Adonis Browne

Curated by Marcha Pearce, “No Words” will be on view from April 26 to May 7, 2021, at THINKARTWORKTT (11 Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain, Trinidad). [Covid-19 public health protocols observed. Visitor capacity is limited, and face coverings are required.



THINKARTWORKTT is open Mondays to Saturdays, 11:00am to 7:00pm. [For visits on Sunday: Send a message to book a viewing time. WhatsApp: 769-1948.]



Description: In 2020 Kevin Adonis Browne wrote “No Words,” an essay in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, USA. He then translated his text into a number of digital videos. The “No Words” exhibition brings together his videos and a series of his self-portraits in its address of Black life and Black representation during a critical, global juncture marked by racial violence. The exhibition attends to worldwide experiences through a personal lens. It presents Browne’s work as a sequence of radical breaths drawn in a landscape of anti-Blackness. No Words transforms the physical gallery into an essay in three dimensions — offering a space to reflect on present and future states of individual and collective existence.

