María Magdalena Campos-Pons Awarded Pérez Prize (PAMM)

The Pérez Art Museum Miami has awarded Cuban artist Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons its third annual Pérez Prize, which carries an unrestricted $50,000 award. A descendant of Nigerians who were brought to Cuba as slaves during the 19th century, Campos-Pons’s work centers themes at the intersection of race, religion, gender, and shared histories. Her practice spans photography, painting, sculpture, film, video, and performance. Campos-Pons most recently spearheaded When We Gather, a multi-part project by seven women artists of color responding to the historic election of Kamala Harris as the first woman of color to be Vice President. Inspired by the Yoruba religious rituals of her childhood, the work captures the artist’s interest in the traditions and rituals of her ancestors.

[Photo above by Tommy Oliver: Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons in “When We Gather.”]

