“Madan Sara”: Film Screening/Discussion with Director Etant Dupain

The LCS-Speaker Series: Conversations on Social Justice at the University at Albany (SUNY) presents a screening of Madan Sara and a discussion with the director and filmmaker Etant Dupain, on Thursday, April 22, 1:00pm-2:30 (EST). [Register in advance for this meeting, here.]

Description: The women known as Madan Sara in Haiti work tirelessly to buy, distribute, and sell food and other essentials in markets through the country. The Madan Sara documentary tells the stories of these indefatigable women who work at the margins to make Haiti’s economy run. This film amplifies the calls of the Madan Sara as they speak directly to society to share their dreams for a more just Haiti.

Zoom LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAldeutqz8jG91YVEt4oB1bQH27tc5oEyNy (Register in advance for this meeting.)

Also see our previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2021/01/05/new-film-madan-sara/ For more on the director, see https://www.madansarafilm.com/

