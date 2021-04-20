[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Cross-Currents in Contemporary Caribbean Poetry / Corrientes confluentes en la poesía caribeña takes place on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 12:30 – 2:00pm (AST). Organized by the UNESCO Chair ‘Women, Development and Cultures’ and the Master’s program in Construction and Representation of Cultural Identities at the University of Barcelona.

Participants:

Thaís Espaillat Ureña (poet, Dominican Republic)

Shivanee Ramlochan (poet, Trinidad & Tobago)

Loretta Collins Klobah & Maria Grau Perejoan (poet/translators/editors of The Sea Needs No Ornament/ El mar no necesita ornamento, bilingual anthology of contemporary Caribbean poets; Puerto Rico & Spain)

Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/entradas-cross-currents-in-contemporary-caribbean-poetry-151216928905