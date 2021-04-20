Caribbean In/securities: Online Exhibition

Curated by Marsha Pearce, “Caribbean In/securities” is an online group exhibition “that explores precarity and freedom in their multiplicity, while grounding its scope in the localised space of Caribbean realities past and present. It brings together six contemporary artists from the region and its diaspora, in its address of creative practice as a means through which we can attend to the agency required in negotiations between security and insecurity.”



Participating artists: Deborah Anzinger, Alex Kelly, Kelly Sinnapah Mary, Lynn Parotti, Richard Mark Rawlins, and Christopher Udemezue.

This exhibition is commissioned by CARICUK (Creative Approaches to Race and In/security in the Caribbean and the UK), with funding from the United Kingdom Research Institute’s Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC).



To view artworks and download the exhibition catalogue, see https://caricuk.co.uk/provocations/caribbean-in-securities-exhibition/



[Image: Detail of Another Horizon (2020) by Richard Mark Rawlins.]