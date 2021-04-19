n a sign that COVID-19 is lessening its grip, the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) announced today that it is reopening Sunday, May 2, 13 months after it shut its doors.

The museum will be open three days a week — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — and will reduce its ticket prices from $14 to $10, implement a timed-ticket system, require face masks, and limit occupancy to 25% capacity, among other safety measures.

“As BAMPFA begins the process of safely reopening this spring, we’ll be doing so with an enormous sense of appreciation for the dedicated community of art and film lovers who have stayed connected with the museum throughout this tumultuous year,” recently hired BAMPFA Director Julie Rodrigues Widholm said in a statement. “We believe that art can provide respite during uncertain times, and in that spirit, we’re looking forward to offering our audiences a space for joy and reflection.”

Among the exhibits opening is one on Latin American and Caribbean art.

Present Tense: Five Centuries of Colonialism in Latin American and Caribbean Art: A student-curated group exhibition of Latin American art from the BAMPFA collection that explores the complicated impact of colonialism in Central and South America, as depicted in the work of contemporary artists who reexamine these painful histories to address the injustices of the present day.” Present Tense” is the latest in BAMPFA’s Cal Conversations program, a series of exhibitions developed in collaboration with UC Berkeley classes.

Papo Colo: America America, 2009; inkjet print with string; 30 ½ x 44 ½ in.; gift of Exit Art.