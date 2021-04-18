Pepón Osorio: Guggenheim Fellow

CCA Artist-in-Residence Pepon Osorio.

Puerto Rico Art News reports that Puerto Rican artist Pepón Osorio was chosen as one of 2021 awardees of a Guggenheim Fellowship. The Guggenheim Fellowships have been “long considered one of the most important grants series in the art world and the humanities and sciences at large.”

Puerto Rican artist Pepón Osorio was recently awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. This is awarded to those artists and academics who have demonstrated, through their careers, their exceptional ability to create. This scholarship allows Osorio to dedicate himself to his arts production for a period of six to 12 months, using the awarded funds without restrictions to benefit (in any way necessary) the artistic creation process.

Throughout his career, Osorio has been recognized for his large-scale installations, but he has also devoted himself to happenings, artistic interventions, and public art. Together with performance and dance artist Merián Soto, he founded the Pepiatán group known for its application of Caribbean rhythms to their choreographies. In the 1980s, Osorio dedicated himself to the intervention with found or created objects by adorning them compellingly, which led the way to his large-scale production in the nineties. His artistic career has reflected his work as a social worker in the Bronx, New York area and his unwavering commitment to his community.

The artist graduated from Herbert L. Lehman College in New York with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology; obtained his master’s degree from Columbia University in 1986. His work has been exhibited in numerous museums such as the Museo del Barrio, the Whitney Museum, and the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, the Puerto Rico Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Santurce, Puerto Rico. In addition, he has received many different awards, scholarships and recognitions throughout his career, among them scholarships from the MacArthur Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Lila Wallace Arts Partners International Artist Program.

[Photo above from Office of Web Communications, Cornell University. “Artist Talk: Pepón Osorio.” events.cornell.edu/event/artist_talk_pepon_osorio. Accessed via https://www.artnews.com/art-news/news/guggenheim-fellowship-winners-2021-1234589159/.]