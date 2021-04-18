CFP: New Issue of Faire Monde(s)

The annual digital publication Faire Monde(s) has sent out its second call for contributions for the issue to be published online in December 2021. Here are excerpts. For full guidelines, visit Faire Monde(s).

Our aim is to provide a broader aesthetic and critical reflection on the Caribbean context, its specificities or its similarities with global production, and to reflect on artistic practices from all continents. For this second issue, the theme is: “The momentum of communities: how the Diverse dialogues with the All.”

In a global context, numerous socially committed people’s initiatives, supported by an artistic concept of commitment, are appearing on many peripheries. Art is therefore reaffirming itself as a genuine system for social transformation. The Arte Util project by Cuban artist Tania Bruguera brings together a number of artists’ collectives involved in local approaches. These actions are generally based on self-organisation approaches. “Self-organisation is the hallmark of the living organism” and is opposed to “deadly dependence,” write the authors of “Manifesto for a global project – Manifesto to re-found the French Overseas Departments”.

“Only spaces of sovereignty, made necessary by a global project, can support the new, the unexpected, the unpredictable combination, the Living organism that is evolving and equipping itself.”

What are these spaces of sovereignty in the art world: artists’ collectives, alternative exhibition venues, alternative education… and how are these initiatives represented in the Caribbean?

How to take part

The articles submitted to the journal – essays, conversations, artist profiles – about art must be previously unpublished and presented in their final form. The articles must focus on the work of one or more artists. Each proposed article will be submitted to the members of the selection committee.

The selection committee is made up of: Dominique Brebion, freelance curator, art critic (Aica Caraïbe du Sud); Florent Delval, art critic and gallery owner; and Dorothée Dupuis, freelance exhibition curator and art critic, director of Terremoto.mx magazine.

2 – The selection process will have two phases: The initial submission includes a short 150-word biography, a list of articles published in the last two years, a 250-word abstract of the proposed article in English and French or in French and Spanish, by 15 June.

After the selection committee’s decision, published on 20 July, the final article must be received by 30 October.

3– Proposals for articles shall be submitted using Times New Roman, size 12, with 1.5-line spacing. The title page must include the first and last name of the author, their email address, and the title of the article. The next page must include:

five key words

a two-hundred word abstract in two languages: English and French or French and Spanish

a short 150-word biography of the author

These documents must be sent to dbrebion-artsvisuels@orange.fr. [. . .]

For complete guidelines, please visit https://fairemondes.com/appel-a-contributions-du-numero-2/ and https://fairemondes.com/appel-a-contributions-du-numero-2/#Appelanglais