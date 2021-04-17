Calypso time as Preston’s Caribbean Carnival gets go-ahead this summer

Preston’s spectacular Caribbean Carnival will be back this summer, one way or another.

A report by Brian Ellis for the Lancashire Post.

Organisers today announced that, after the disappointing cancellation of last year’s event due to Covid, the 2021 extravaganza will definitely go ahead thanks to Arts Council funding.

It is hoped the city’s colourful fiesta, normally held in June, will be able to take to the streets on Sunday August 1, assuming coronavirus restrictions have been fully lifted by then.

If not then the carnival committee have vowed to hold the event virtually to make sure it happens in some form over that Bank Holiday weekend.

“We are continuing to plan as usual for our 2021 carnival,” said Carnival chair Trace Harris.

“But with news of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the UK, we must consider the safety of everyone which is of paramount importance.

“It is vital that everyone is safe and therefore we cannot make a final decision on whether the event will take place until nearer the time.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and be led by the government guidance. If we’re once again unable to take to the road we will be hitting the virtual road, with plans being made for that happening.

“Like all events around the world, the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the committee remain optimistic for 2021 despite much larger events such as Glastonbury already cancelled.”

The Carnival committee has received the news that an application for Arts Council England funding has been granted and so they are now busy organising the biggest and most colourful party Preston will see this year.

“Without this funding the carnival could not have gone ahead,” added Tracey. “But thanks to the Arts Council England and National Lottery funds the organisers are now able to commission new large piece and small piece costumes. Work will start soon to create costumes and displays for the event.”

The Carnival committee is also looking for additional sponsors for this year’s event, the 46th in its history.