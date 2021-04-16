Veronica Ryan: Along a Spectrum, Spike Island, Bristol, 19th May to 5th September 2021

Spike Island regularly spotlights under-appreciated talent. Born in Montserrat in 1956, arriving in England as an infant, Veronica Ryan has built a substantial career straddling Britain, the United States and the Caribbean. Known for sculptures inspired by organic forms, this ambitious new body of work has grown out of an extended residency. Cast forms in clay and bronze, tea-stained fabrics and bright neon crocheted fishing line pouches filled with seeds, fruit stones and skins, explore ideas of displacement, history, trade and the natural environment.