Dominican Writer, Scholar and Anthropologist Marcio Veloz Maggiolo Dies at 84

A report from Letralia.

Dominican writer and Anthropologist Marcio Veloz Maggiolo dies on Saturday April 10 at the Centro de Diagnóstico de Medicina Avanzada y Telemedicina (Cedimat) in Santo Domingo, where he had been admitted several weeks ago suffering from Covid-19. He was 84.

Novelist, short story writer, poet, essayist, literary critic, archeologist, and anthropologist, Veloz Maggiolo received his undergraduate degree in Philosophy and Letters from the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (1962) and his doctorate in American History from the Universidad de Madrid (1970). He studies journalism in Quito, Ecuador.

He was Sub-secretary of State for Culture, director of the Research Department of the Museo del Hombre Dominicano, director of the Department of Anthropology and History of the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo, founding-director of the University’s Department of Cultural Extension, and director of the Museo de las Casas Reales. He was also ambassador to México, Perú, and Rome.

A prolific writer, Veloz Maggiolo was a columnist for the Listín Diario, and her varied writings have been translated into English, Italian, French, and German. He is the author of El sol y las cosas (1957), Creonte y seis relatos (1961), Intus (1962), El prófugo (1962), La vida no tiene nombre (1965), De abril en adelante (1975), La biografía difusa de Sombra Castañeda (1981), Materia prima (1990), El jefe iba descalzo (1993), El hombre del acordeón (2003), and La mosca soldado (2004).

He was the recipient of the Premio Nacional de Poesía (1961) for Intus; the Premio Nacional de Novela (1962) for El buen ladrón; the Premio Nacional de Novela (1981) for La biografía difusa de Sombra Castañeda; the Premio Nacional de Cuento (1981) for La fértil agonía del amor; the Premio Nacional de Novela (1990) for Materia prima; the Premio Nacional de Novela (1992) for Ritos de cabaret; the Premio Nacional de Literatura (1996), and the Premio Feria Nacional del Libro (1997) for Trujillo, Villa Francisca y otros fantasmas.