Pilgrimage | Pelerinaj with Erol Josué

Sponsored by Yale University.

Event time: Thursday, April 22, 2021 – 7:00pm

Admission: Free, but register in advance

Location: Online

Event description:

In honor of Earth Day, acclaimed Haitian vocalist, dancer, and Vodou priest Erol Josué will present an online performance celebrating Haitian Vodou as sacred ecology. The event will include a live Q&A session with the public.

Register for this event(link is external)

Bio of the artist:

Erol Josué is an internationally renowned vocalist, dancer, choreographer, and recording artist with an active touring schedule throughout the Americas, Europe, and Africa. Deeply invested in supporting and sharing Haiti’s intangible cultural heritage, he is also an educator and activist dedicated to offering truthful representations of Haiti and Haitian Vodou. Josué has spoken and performed at universities across the US, including Harvard, Dartmouth, Duke, Michigan, and Indiana, and regularly presents at academic conferences. During his tenure as director of the Bureau National d’Ethnologie in Port-au-Prince, he has curated innovative live programs, concerts, and museum exhibitions. In his own performances, Josué captivates audiences by weaving together live music and dance with profound discussions of Haitian culture and spirituality. As an oungan (Vodou priest), he attends to the physical and spiritual needs of his community in Haiti and the Haitian diaspora.