Bushmills launches new Caribbean Rum Cask Finish

A report from The Ulster Grocer.

Bushmills is embarking on a new range of innovative whiskeys with the first in the series, Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, set to hit shop shelves on April 15.

The new launch features a blend of the award-winning single malt used in Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey, finished in hand-selected fine oak Caribbean Rum casks to create tropical fruit and dry spice flavours, with its signature triple distilled Irish grain whiskey.

The casks, first used in the Caribbean to hold rich rum for a minimum of seven years, have been carefully selected by local rum makers and transported to Ireland. They are then stored for years in Bushmills’ warehouses, imbuing its single malt with pineapple sweetness, caramelised brown sugar notes, toffee tones and a long, smooth finish.

“The launch of the Cask Finish series is an exciting and innovative move for Bushmills Irish Whiskey,” said Helen Mulholland, master blender, Bushmills. “The Cask Finish series adds an extra dimension to our acclaimed Bushmills Original.

“As the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery has warehouses bursting with unique casks ageing exquisite whiskey. We’re very excited to bring our latest innovation to new and discerning whiskey drinkers across the island of Ireland.”

Bushmills Caribbean Rum Cask Finish is bottled at 40% ABV. Further Cask Finish additions will follow, with the aim of offering new flavours, choice and variety for premium Irish whiskey drinkers.