The Future of Micro-Weddings in the Mexican Caribbean

A report by Lacey Pfalz for Travel Pulse.

Over the past three years, the Mexican Caribbean hosted 90,000 weddings each year with an average of fifty guests per wedding pre-pandemic.

However, since the pandemic began, smaller, more intimate ceremonies are becoming more desirable. They’re called micro-weddings. The Mexican Caribbean, with destinations like the Riviera Maya, Puerto Morelos, Cozumel, Tulum and Bacalar, has already been planning such weddings.

There are a few advantages to a micro-wedding. The first is that it is safer, at least during the pandemic, because of the small party size. Second is that it is a lot cheaper and a lot less stressful to plan.

The third is that micro-weddings in the Mexican Caribbean are incredibly personalized and creative. From beautiful beach weddings to mystical Mayan wedding ceremonies held in cenotes, micro-weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime experience that truly reflect the bride and groom’s unique love story.

Trina Pauley, Director of Sales at Four Seasons Travel, has worked for over twenty years specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons and more. She thinks that this trend could stick around, but not quite replace traditional destination weddings.

“Smaller weddings are exactly what many people want at this time and they are happy with the results. Our entire world has become more comfortable with live streaming everything from weddings to sports to funerals. This trend likely won’t go away. Certainly some people will choose to live stream weddings versus attending. On the other hand, there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel. People just want to feel ‘normal’ again. As we become more comfortable with travel and as the vaccine becomes more available, I guarantee there will be couples throwing epic destination wedding parties and celebrating the end of the pandemic as well as their union.”

Underwater wedding in Cozumel.

For couples who’d like to marry deep within a tropical jungle, Tulum’s Espacio Chechén is a great wedding venue. Aktun-Ha in Puerto Morelos offers couples a private cenote wedding and a cabin with floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the serenity of the jungle. Atlantis Submarines Cozumel even has an excursion that lets a couple get married underwater, surrounded by stunning coral reefs.