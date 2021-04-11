Centro León Presents a Showcase of Contemporary Caribbean Art

The biennial Concurso de Arte Eduardo León Jimenes has taken place in the Dominican Republic since 1964. Check out a tour of the 28th edition.by Centro León

Since 1964, the Concurso de Arte Eduardo León Jimenes has featured art created in the Dominican Republic. Centro León, a cultural center and museum located in the city of Santiago, hosts the competition’s biennial editions. A virtual tour of this exhibition is currently available at centroleon.org.do.

The 20 artists and collectives whose work is on view are Andrea Ottenwalder, Awelmy Sosa, Charlie Quezada, El Editor Cuir y Johan Mijail, Ernesto Rivera, Franz Caba, Guadalupe Casasnovas, Johanna Castillo, Joiri Minaya, José Morbán, Juana y si no su hermana, Julianny Ariza Vólquez, Lizania Cruz, Mc.kornin Salcedo, Melissa Llamo, Milena de Milena, Raúl Morilla, Suspicious Package, Tomás Pichardo Espaillat, and Yoel Bordas.

The selected artworks that make up this exhibition — 21 in total — offer a combination of artistic expressions that, when taken as a whole, portrays one perspective of contemporary visual arts in the Dominican Republic. Among other subjects, the artists in this show tackle issues such as the relationship between body and space; reflections on their own bodies; the construction or reinterpretation of collective or intimate histories; stereotypes, patterns of power, and their visual representations in culture; racialization; gender roles; the art world’s institutional systems; and artist communities and how they interact.

Gabriela Rangel, Gerardo Mosquera, Raquel Paiewonsky, and Sara Hermann — art historians, curators, and researchers — comprise the jury that selected this exhibition’s participants. They will also determine the contest’s final awardees.

Take a virtual tour of the exhibition and learn more at centroleon.org.do.

The 28 Concurso de Arte Eduardo León Jimenes is sponsored by the Fundación Eduardo León Jimenes and the Cervecería Nacional Dominicana.